Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Idaho State 1-0, St. Thomas 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will head out on the road to face off against the St. Thomas Tommies at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Schoenecker Arena. Idaho State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Idaho State took care of business in their home opener (and then some). They blew past the Knights, posting a 92-36 victory at home. With Idaho State ahead 51-16 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell 71-66 to the Golden Bears.

St. Thomas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brooks Allen, who earned 17 points, and Drake Dobbs who earned 14 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Tommies' win pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Bengals' defeat dropped theirs down to 1-0.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-13 record against the spread.

Idaho State came up short against St. Thomas in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 76-70. Can Idaho State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Thomas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.