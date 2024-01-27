Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: North Dakota 11-10, St. Thomas 14-7

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the St. Thomas Tommies and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Schoenecker Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Tommies were able to grind out a solid win over the Bison, taking the game 79-66.

Parker Bjorklund was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 32 points along with nine rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Raheem Anthony was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Dakota waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 92-78.

The Tommies are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for the Fighting Hawks, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas took their victory against North Dakota when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 70-45. With St. Thomas ahead 41-14 at the half, the game was all but over already.

St. Thomas is a big 8.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

St. Thomas has won 3 out of their last 5 games against North Dakota.