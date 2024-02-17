Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: South Dakota 10-16, St. Thomas 16-10

What to Know

South Dakota is 5-0 against the Tommies since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Schoenecker Arena. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The matchup between South Dakota and the Mavericks on Thursday hardly resembled the 67-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Coyotes took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Dakota in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Thomas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 94-77 bruising from the Pioneers. St. Thomas found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Brooks Allen, who scored 18 points along with three steals. He didn't help St. Thomas' cause all that much against the Bison back in January but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Coyotes have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Tommies, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, the Tommies will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Odds

St. Thomas is a big 14-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.