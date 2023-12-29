Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arizona State 6-5, Stanford 5-5

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Maples Pavilion. The timing is sure in Stanford's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while Arizona State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Cardinal came up short against the Aztecs and fell 74-60.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Michael Jones, who scored 14 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arizona State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 65-46 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arizona State has scored all season.

The Cardinal's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Sun Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Stanford just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Stanford's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Stanford's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Arizona State over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Stanford is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.