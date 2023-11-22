Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arkansas 3-1, Stanford 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arkansas has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:30 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Arkansas might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. The loss was Arkansas' first of the season.

Despite their defeat, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tramon Mark, who scored 21 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Stanford and Eastern Washington didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Friday. The Cardinal blew past the Eagles 95-70. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 16:17 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 16-4 deficit.

Stanford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Andrej Stojakovic led the charge by scoring 18 points. Maxime Raynaud was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Razorbacks' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Cardinal, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Going forward, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arkansas has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arkansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.