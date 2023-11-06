Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: CSNorthridge 0-0, Stanford 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will host the CSNorthridge Matadors to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Maples Pavilion.

A deciding factor in this game could be assists, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Stanford finished last season ranked 56th in the nation in assists, having averaged 14.6 per game. CSNorthridge, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 356th with 10 per game.

Looking back to last season, Stanford finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, CSNorthridge finished with a dismal 7-24 record.

Looking forward to Monday, the game looks promising for Stanford, as the team is favored by a full 22 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over CSNorthridge in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, winning 82-71. Does Stanford have another victory up their sleeve, or will CSNorthridge turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Stanford has won both of the games they've played against CSNorthridge in the last 7 years.