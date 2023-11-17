Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-3, Stanford 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will stay at home for another game and welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Maples Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Stanford on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-77 to the Broncos.

Maxime Raynaud put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points along with 7 rebounds. Andrej Stojakovic was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats.

Despite their loss, Eastern Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cedric Coward, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Casey Jones, who earned 16 points.

The Cardinal's defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stanford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Stanford strolled past Eastern Washington in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 by a score of 78-62. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Eastern Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford and Eastern Washington both have 1 win in their last 2 games.