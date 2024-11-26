Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-2, Stanford 6-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Acrisure Arena. Despite being away, the Antelopes are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Grand Canyon is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 91-73 victory over Norfolk State on Friday. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Grand Canyon was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Stanford had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.4 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They skirted by the Broncos 71-69 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jaylen Blakes with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

It was another big night for Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 16 rebounds. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Oziyah Sellers was another key player, going 10 for 18 en route to 23 points.

Grand Canyon now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Stanford, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinal as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

