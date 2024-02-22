Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon 17-8, Stanford 12-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Maples Pavilion. Oregon will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oregon State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Ducks proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Beavers, they got past the Beavers on a last-second shot courtesy of N'Faly Dante with but a second left in the second quarter.

Dante was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal couldn't handle the Cougars on Saturday and fell 72-59. Stanford has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Stanford's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points, and Michael Jones who scored 12 points along with two steals.

The Ducks' win bumped their record up to 17-8. As for the Cardinal, they dropped their record down to 12-13 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oregon is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Stanford.

Odds

Stanford is a slight 1-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.