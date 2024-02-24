Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon State 11-16, Stanford 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Maples Pavilion. Oregon State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Beavers couldn't handle the Golden Bears and fell 81-73.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Pope, who scored 23 points. He didn't help Oregon State's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Bilodeau, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell 78-65 to the Ducks. Stanford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Brandon Angel, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds.

The Beavers have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season. As for the Cardinal, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-14.

Oregon State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. This contest will be their 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-6 against the spread).

Oregon State came up short against the Cardinal in their previous meeting back in January, falling 88-84. Can Oregon State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a big 10-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Stanford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.