Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Sacramento State 0-1, Stanford 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Maples Pavilion. Sacramento State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

Sacramento State had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 77-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack.

Meanwhile, Stanford gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 88-79 win over the Matadors.

Stanford's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Angel, who earned 18 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wolf Pack's victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Hornets' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Sacramento State came up short against Stanford in their previous matchup back in December of 2015, falling 70-60. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a big 16-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinal slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.