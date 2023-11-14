Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Santa Clara 2-0, Stanford 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Santa Clara has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 9:00 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Santa Clara was far and away the favorite against St. Francis. Everything went the Broncos' way against the Red Flash on Saturday as the Broncos made off with a 82-59 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-24.

Carlos Marshall Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he earned 25 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Francisco Caffaro, who earned 10 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.5% better than the opposition, a fact Stanford proved on Friday. They took down the Hornets 91-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stanford.

Stanford's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Angel, who earned 18 points. Another player making a difference was Spencer Jones, who earned 15 points.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 2-0 season records intact.

Santa Clara is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Santa Clara strolled past Stanford in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 by a score of 88-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Santa Clara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stanford is a big 9.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Stanford and Santa Clara both have 1 win in their last 2 games.