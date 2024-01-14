Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Utah 12-4, Stanford 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Maples Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Bruins 90-44 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Utah has managed all season.

Utah can attribute much of their success to Branden Carlson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Carlson pulled down ten or more rebounds. Deivon Smith was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stanford ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They managed a 88-84 win over the Beavers.

Stanford got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Maxime Raynaud out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Utes pushed their record up to 12-4 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.6 points per game. As for the Cardinal, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah came up short against Stanford when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 73-62. Can Utah avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.