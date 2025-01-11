Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Virginia 8-7, Stanford 10-5

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. The timing is sure in the Cardinal's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Cavaliers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Stanford finally turned things around against Va. Tech on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Hokies by a score of 70-59. The Cardinal's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Blakes, who had 17 points plus six assists. Oziyah Sellers was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against California on Wednesday and fell 75-61.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Rohde, who had 14 points in addition to six assists and two steals.

Stanford's win bumped their record up to 10-5. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61.3. The only thing between Stanford and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing at home.

Stanford is a big 8-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

