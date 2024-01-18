Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Washington State 12-5, Stanford 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Maples Pavilion. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Sunday, the Cardinal beat the Utes 79-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stanford.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Raynaud has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Michael Jones, who scored 15 points.

Even though Washington State has not done well against Arizona recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cougars narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wildcats 73-70.

Washington State relied on the efforts of Myles Rice, who scored 18 points along with five assists, and Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Cardinal are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Stanford just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've made 47.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Stanford's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Washington State over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Stanford is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.