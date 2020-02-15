How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona 17-7; Stanford 16-8

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are 8-0 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Arizona won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Arizona had enough points to win and then some against the California Golden Bears on Thursday, taking their contest 68-52. Arizona's forward Zeke Nnaji did his thing and had 21 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Arizona State Sun Devils prevailed over Stanford 74-69 on Thursday. Guard Tyrell Terry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.

The Wildcats' win brought them up to 17-7 while Stanford's loss pulled them down to 16-8. The Wildcats are 11-5 after wins this season, and Stanford is 3-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against Stanford in the last six years.