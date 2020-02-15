How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Stanford
Current Records: Arizona 17-7; Stanford 16-8
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats are 8-0 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Arizona won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
Arizona had enough points to win and then some against the California Golden Bears on Thursday, taking their contest 68-52. Arizona's forward Zeke Nnaji did his thing and had 21 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Arizona State Sun Devils prevailed over Stanford 74-69 on Thursday. Guard Tyrell Terry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.
The Wildcats' win brought them up to 17-7 while Stanford's loss pulled them down to 16-8. The Wildcats are 11-5 after wins this season, and Stanford is 3-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won all of the games they've played against Stanford in the last six years.
- Feb 24, 2019 - Arizona 70 vs. Stanford 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 70
- Mar 01, 2018 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arizona 73 vs. Stanford 71
- Feb 08, 2017 - Arizona 74 vs. Stanford 67
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Stanford 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Stanford 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Arizona 71 vs. Stanford 57
