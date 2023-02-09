Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona State 16-8; Stanford 10-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Arizona State Sun Devils will be on the road. ASU and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Sun Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Oregon Ducks. The top scorer for ASU was guard DJ Horne (18 points). Horne hadn't helped his team much against the Oregon State Beavers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Stanford has to be hurting after a devastating 84-62 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday. Four players on Stanford scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Angel (14), forward Spencer Jones (13), forward Maxime Raynaud (10), and guard Michael Jones (10).

ASU is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.

The Sun Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cardinal in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 68-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for ASU since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.99

Odds

The Cardinal are a 3-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Stanford.