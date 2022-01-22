Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona State 6-9; Stanford 10-6

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal haven't won a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils since Jan. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Stanford and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. The Sun Devils should still be riding high after a win, while the Cardinal will be looking to get back in the win column.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Stanford on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-57 to the Arizona Wildcats. That makes it the first time this season Stanford has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, ASU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 victory over the Utah Utes on Monday. Four players on the Sun Devils scored in the double digits: forward Kimani Lawrence (18), guard DJ Horne (13), forward Jalen Graham (12), and guard Marreon Jackson (10).

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Stanford against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Stanford was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 79-75 to ASU. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Stanford.