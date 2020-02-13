How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Stanford vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Stanford
Current Records: Arizona State 15-8; Stanford 16-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back home. Stanford and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Stanford going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The Cardinal came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, falling 81-74. The losing side was boosted by forward Jaiden Delaire, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 40 turnovers, ASU took down the Southern California Trojans 66-64 on Saturday. Guard Remy Martin (22 points) was the top scorer for the Sun Devils.
Stanford is now 16-7 while ASU sits at 15-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Stanford comes into the game boasting the 24th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. But ASU enters the matchup with eight steals per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona State have won five out of their last nine games against Stanford.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Arizona State 80 vs. Stanford 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Stanford 85 vs. Arizona State 71
- Mar 03, 2018 - Stanford 84 vs. Arizona State 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Stanford 86 vs. Arizona State 77
- Mar 08, 2017 - Arizona State 98 vs. Stanford 88
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arizona State 75 vs. Stanford 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Arizona State 98 vs. Stanford 93
- Mar 03, 2016 - Arizona State 74 vs. Stanford 64
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stanford 75 vs. Arizona State 73
