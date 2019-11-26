How to watch Stanford vs. Butler: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. Butler (away)

Current Records: Stanford 7-0; Butler 6-0

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Butler Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Sprint Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Stanford skips in on seven wins and Butler on six.

Stanford has more to be thankful for after their game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Cardinal took down Oklahoma 73-54. Stanford's G Tyrell Terry was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

As for Butler, Butler can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (26) and won 63-52 over the Missouri Tigers.

Their wins bumped the Cardinal to 7-0 and the Bulldogs to 6-0. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinal enter the matchup with 49.90% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. The Bulldogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 22nd in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.20% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.