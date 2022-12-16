Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Stanford

Current Records: Green Bay 2-9; Stanford 3-6

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Green Bay Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Maples Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Cardinal as they fell 68-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils last week. Four players on Stanford scored in the double digits: forward Spencer Jones (13), forward Harrison Ingram (12), guard Michael Jones (12), and forward Maxime Raynaud (10).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Green Bay as they lost 82-61 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Tuesday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Stanford at 3-6 and the Phoenix at 2-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinal are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. Green Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.