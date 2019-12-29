How to watch Stanford vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 5 Kansas @ Stanford

Current Records: Kansas 9-2; Stanford 11-1

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the #5 Kansas Jayhawks will round out the year against one another at 3 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Stanford took down the San Diego Toreros 62-59 last week. F Oscar Da Silva was the offensive standout of the contest for Stanford, posting a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals.

Speaking of close games: Kansas needed just one more bucket to secure the win two weeks ago, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-55 to the Villanova Wildcats. G Devon Dotson (15 points) was the top scorer for Kansas.

Kansas is now 9-2 while Stanford sits at 11-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal come into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%. But the Jayhawks are even better: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.10% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives the Jayhawks a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Kansas have won all of the games they've played against Stanford in the last five years.