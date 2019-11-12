How to watch Stanford vs. LBSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Stanford vs. Long Beach State basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. LBSU (away)
Current Records: Stanford 2-0; LBSU 1-1
Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; LBSU 15-19
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal will stay at home another game and welcome the Long Beach State Beach at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Stanford took down the Cal State Fullerton Titans 70-54 on Saturday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: F Oscar Da Silva (14), G Daejon Davis (14), G Tyrell Terry (12), and F Spencer Jones (12).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 46 turnovers, LBSU took down the San Diego Toreros 74-62. G Colin Slater and G Chance Hunter were among the main playmakers for LBSU as the former had 18 points and the latter had 21 points along with nine rebounds. Slater's performance made up for a slower contest against the UCLA Bruins.
The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Stanford to 2-0 and LBSU to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.30
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 14-point favorite against the Beach.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Stanford and LBSU both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Stanford 93 vs. LBSU 86
- Dec 03, 2017 - LBSU 76 vs. Stanford 68
