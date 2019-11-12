How to watch Stanford vs. LBSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. LBSU (away)

Current Records: Stanford 2-0; LBSU 1-1

Last Season Records: Stanford 15-16; LBSU 15-19

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will stay at home another game and welcome the Long Beach State Beach at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Stanford took down the Cal State Fullerton Titans 70-54 on Saturday. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: F Oscar Da Silva (14), G Daejon Davis (14), G Tyrell Terry (12), and F Spencer Jones (12).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 46 turnovers, LBSU took down the San Diego Toreros 74-62. G Colin Slater and G Chance Hunter were among the main playmakers for LBSU as the former had 18 points and the latter had 21 points along with nine rebounds. Slater's performance made up for a slower contest against the UCLA Bruins.

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Stanford to 2-0 and LBSU to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.30

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 14-point favorite against the Beach.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Stanford and LBSU both have one win in their last two games.