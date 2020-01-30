How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Stanford

Current Records: Oregon State 12-8; Stanford 15-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back home. Stanford and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET tonight at Maples Pavilion. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Stanford needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 52-50 to the California Golden Bears. The Cardinal didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Oregon State has to be hurting after a devastating 75-55 defeat at the hands of the Southern California Trojans on Saturday. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Ethan Thompson, who did not have his best game; he played for 39 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and five turnovers.

Stanford is now 15-4 while Oregon State sits at 12-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal come into the game boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. The Beavers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 47.10% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 7-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinal slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

