Who's Playing

No. 17 San Diego State @ Stanford

Current Records: San Diego State 2-0; Stanford 1-1

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the #17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. San Diego State will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stanford came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Friday, falling 60-50. Forward Brandon Angel (14 points) was the top scorer for Stanford.

Meanwhile, San Diego State beat the Brigham Young Cougars 82-75 this past Friday. San Diego State's forward Nathan Mensah looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks.

The Cardinal are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Stanford is now 1-1 while the Aztecs sit at 2-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Stanford has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 43rd most in college basketball. But San Diego State comes into the matchup boasting the sixth most steals per game in college basketball at 7.5. In other words, Stanford will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.