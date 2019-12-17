How to watch Stanford vs. San Francisco: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Stanford

Current Records: San Francisco 9-2; Stanford 9-1

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the San Francisco Dons at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Stanford made easy work of the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday and carried off a 78-58 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Cardinal than F Oscar Da Silva, who really brought his A game. He had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco took their contest against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday by a conclusive 91-69 score. San Francisco got double-digit scores from four players: F Dzmitry Ryuny (18), C Jimbo Lull (14), G Jordan Ratinho (13), and G Jamaree Bouyea (11).

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Stanford to 9-1 and San Francisco to 9-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinal come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.40%. The Dons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 84.6 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford and San Francisco both have one win in their last two games.