Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-1; Stephen F. Austin 1-0
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to William R. Johnson Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday to face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
The Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 65-63 to the Colorado State Rams.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Stephen F. Austin at home against Le Tourneau on Monday as the squad secured a 93-40 victory.
Stephen F. Austin's win lifted them to 1-0 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Stephen F. Austin can repeat their recent success or if Gardner-Webb bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.