Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-1; Stephen F. Austin 1-0

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to William R. Johnson Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday to face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 65-63 to the Colorado State Rams.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Stephen F. Austin at home against Le Tourneau on Monday as the squad secured a 93-40 victory.

Stephen F. Austin's win lifted them to 1-0 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Stephen F. Austin can repeat their recent success or if Gardner-Webb bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.