Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4; Stephen F. Austin 11-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Stephen F. Austin beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 69-60 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-68 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday.

Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Stephen F. Austin is now 11-5 while Grand Canyon sits at 11-4. The Lumberjacks are 6-4 after wins this season, the Antelopes 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.