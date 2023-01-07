Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4; Stephen F. Austin 11-5
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Stephen F. Austin beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 69-60 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-68 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday.
Stephen F. Austin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Stephen F. Austin is now 11-5 while Grand Canyon sits at 11-4. The Lumberjacks are 6-4 after wins this season, the Antelopes 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 71 vs. Grand Canyon 46