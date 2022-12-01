Who's Playing
NW State @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: NW State 5-2; Stephen F. Austin 4-3
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are 10-3 against the NW State Demons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Lumberjacks will look to defend their home court against NW State at 9 p.m. ET. Stephen F. Austin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Stephen F. Austin had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their contest 75-58.
Meanwhile, NW State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday, sneaking past 69-66.
This next matchup looks promising for Stephen F. Austin, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Lumberjacks to 4-3 and the Demons to 5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Stephen F. Austin and NW State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 13 games against NW State.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 72 vs. NW State 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 83 vs. NW State 57
- Jan 20, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 86 vs. NW State 74
- Feb 26, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 90 vs. NW State 59
- Jan 22, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 69 vs. NW State 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - NW State 87 vs. Stephen F. Austin 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - NW State 61 vs. Stephen F. Austin 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 97 vs. NW State 50
- Jan 06, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. NW State 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - NW State 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Stephen F. Austin 75 vs. NW State 73
- Mar 03, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 95 vs. NW State 55
- Feb 08, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 83 vs. NW State 72