Who's Playing

NW State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: NW State 5-2; Stephen F. Austin 4-3

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are 10-3 against the NW State Demons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Lumberjacks will look to defend their home court against NW State at 9 p.m. ET. Stephen F. Austin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Stephen F. Austin had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their contest 75-58.

Meanwhile, NW State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday, sneaking past 69-66.

This next matchup looks promising for Stephen F. Austin, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Lumberjacks to 4-3 and the Demons to 5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Stephen F. Austin and NW State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 13 games against NW State.