Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Sam Houston 22-6; Stephen F. Austin 19-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be on the road. Sam Houston and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bearkats proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston beat the Thunderbirds 64-57.

Meanwhile, everything went Stephen F. Austin's way against the California Baptist Lancers on Sunday as they made off with an 80-58 victory.

The wins brought Sam Houston up to 22-6 and Stephen F. Austin to 19-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearkats rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.3 on average. Less enviably, the Lumberjacks are second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 15 games against Sam Houston.