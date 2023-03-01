Who's Playing
Sam Houston @ Stephen F. Austin
Current Records: Sam Houston 22-6; Stephen F. Austin 19-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be on the road. Sam Houston and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bearkats proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston beat the Thunderbirds 64-57.
Meanwhile, everything went Stephen F. Austin's way against the California Baptist Lancers on Sunday as they made off with an 80-58 victory.
The wins brought Sam Houston up to 22-6 and Stephen F. Austin to 19-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearkats rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.3 on average. Less enviably, the Lumberjacks are second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 15 games against Sam Houston.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Sam Houston 76 vs. Stephen F. Austin 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 69 vs. Sam Houston 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Sam Houston 49 vs. Stephen F. Austin 41
- Mar 06, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 59
- Jan 31, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 78 vs. Sam Houston 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 68 vs. Sam Houston 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 81 vs. Sam Houston 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Sam Houston 68 vs. Stephen F. Austin 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sam Houston 94 vs. Stephen F. Austin 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 65 vs. Sam Houston 53
- Jan 27, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 82 vs. Sam Houston 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 56
- Feb 02, 2017 - Sam Houston 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 85 vs. Sam Houston 64
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Sam Houston 64