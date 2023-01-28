Who's Playing

Seattle @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Seattle 16-5; Stephen F. Austin 14-7

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to William R. Johnson Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a victory while the Redhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Seattle received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 55-40 to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin enjoyed a cozy 83-66 win over UTRGV.

Seattle is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Redhawks are now 16-5 while the Lumberjacks sit at 14-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Stephen F. Austin's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We'll see if their 6.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 4-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.