Who's Playing

Seattle @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Seattle 16-5; Stephen F. Austin 14-7

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Stephen F. Austin will be strutting in after a win while the Redhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Seattle and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Seattle falling 55-40 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin enjoyed a cozy 83-66 victory over the Vaqueros.

Seattle is now 16-5 while the Lumberjacks sit at 14-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Redhawks have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Stephen F. Austin's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We'll see if their 6.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.