Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Austin Peay 17-14, Stetson 19-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

Austin Peay has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Edmunds Center in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Austin Peay earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 77-71. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Austin Peay can attribute much of their success to Dezi Jones, who scored 34 points. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last six games he's played.

Meanwhile, even though Jacksonville scored an imposing 87 points on Thursday, Stetson still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Dolphins, the Hatters got past the Dolphins on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Stephan Swenson with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stetson.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stetson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Swenson, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists. It was the first time this season that Swenson scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Aubin Gateretse, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Governors are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-14 record this season. As for the Hatters, their victory bumped their record up to 21-12.

Austin Peay and Stetson were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but Austin Peay came up empty-handed after a 83-82 defeat. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stetson has won both of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last year.