Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Charlotte 5-5, Stetson 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center.

Last Friday, the Hatters came up short against the Bearcats and fell 83-75.

Stetson's loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Blackmon, who scored 32 points. The match was Blackmon's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Treyton Thompson, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They put a hurting on the Pride at home to the tune of 91-44. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Charlotte has managed all season.

The Hatters' defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for the 49ers, their victory bumped their record up to 5-5.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Stetson's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stetson might still be hurting after the devastating 85-62 loss they got from Charlotte when the teams last played on December 5th. Will Stetson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.