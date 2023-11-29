Who's Playing

Coastal Georgia Mariners @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Coastal Georgia 0-1, Stetson 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Stetson is heading back home. They will take on the Coastal Georgia Mariners at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Stetson might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Sunday.

Even though Stetson has not done well against UCF recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Hatters came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knights and snuck past 85-82. With that victory, Stetson brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Stetson relied on the efforts of Stephan Swenson, who scored 19 points along with 9 assists and 6 rebounds, and Jalen Blackmon, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Treyton Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Coastal Georgia had to start their season on the road on November 6th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 92-55 defeat at the hands of the Ospreys. Coastal Georgia found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

Their wins bumped the Hatters to 4-2 and the Knights to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.