Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 13-10, Stetson 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After three games on the road, Stetson is heading back home. They and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, the Hatters beat the Knights 84-77.

Meanwhile, the Colonels earned a 90-82 victory over the Eagles on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Kentucky.

The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Colonels, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson lost to the Colonels at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Stetson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Stetson and Eastern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.