FGCU Eagles @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: FGCU 11-15, Stetson 16-10

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

FGCU and the Hatters are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FGCU has not done well against the Knights recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles walked away with a 63-52 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, Stetson entered their tilt with the Colonels with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hatters came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 87-79 on Saturday.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Hatters, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.

FGCU took their victory against the Hatters in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 80-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stetson and FGCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.