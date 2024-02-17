Who's Playing
FGCU Eagles @ Stetson Hatters
Current Records: FGCU 11-15, Stetson 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
FGCU and the Hatters are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though FGCU has not done well against the Knights recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles walked away with a 63-52 victory over the Knights.
Meanwhile, Stetson entered their tilt with the Colonels with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hatters came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 87-79 on Saturday.
The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Hatters, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.
FGCU took their victory against the Hatters in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 80-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Stetson and FGCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 20, 2024 - FGCU 80 vs. Stetson 56
- Feb 18, 2023 - Stetson 88 vs. FGCU 84
- Feb 15, 2023 - Stetson 75 vs. FGCU 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - FGCU 89 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 18, 2022 - FGCU 93 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. FGCU 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - FGCU 64 vs. Stetson 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. FGCU 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - FGCU 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. FGCU 55