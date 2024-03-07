Who's Playing
Jacksonville Dolphins @ Stetson Hatters
Current Records: Jacksonville 14-15, Stetson 19-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.
We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Stetson's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over the Royals on Tuesday. The victory was just what Stetson needed coming off of a 78-59 loss in their prior matchup.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stetson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aubin Gateretse, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephan Swenson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over the Colonels. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Robert McCray V, who scored 24 points along with two steals, and Bryce Workman, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which McCray V has scored at least a third of Jacksonville's points.
The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-12 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their win ended a 11-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-16.
Stetson was able to grind out a solid victory over Jacksonville in their previous matchup on Wednesday, winning 86-73. Does Stetson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Stetson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Stetson 86 vs. Jacksonville 73
- Jan 06, 2024 - Stetson 71 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Feb 09, 2023 - Stetson 70 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stetson 73 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59