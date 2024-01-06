Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-6, Stetson 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Edmunds Center. Jacksonville is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Dolphins opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-70 loss to the Eagles. Jacksonville has struggled against FGCU recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Hatters slipped by the Ospreys 75-74 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stetson.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 9-6. As for the Hatters, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Jacksonville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Jacksonville is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Stetson is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.