Johnson (FL) Suns @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Johnson (FL) 0-1, Stetson 5-4

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Johnson (FL) is 0-3 against Stetson since November of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Johnson (FL) Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Stetson Hatters at 2:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Johnson (FL) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Dolphins on the road and fell 113-46. Johnson (FL) has struggled against Jacksonville recently, as their game back in November was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Johnson (FL) struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 22.

Meanwhile, the Hatters suffered a painful 85-62 defeat at the hands of the 49ers on Tuesday. That's two games in a row now that Stetson has lost by exactly 23 points.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Blackmon, who scored 28 points.

The Suns' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Hatters, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-4.

Johnson (FL) took a serious blow against Stetson when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 125-51. Can Johnson (FL) avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stetson has won all of the games they've played against Johnson (FL) in the last 5 years.