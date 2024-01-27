Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-8, Stetson 12-9

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Edmunds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 98-72 on the road. The oddsmakers were on Lipscomb's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Stetson's game on Thursday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They pulled ahead with a 83-82 photo finish over the Governors. The win was just what Stetson needed coming off of a 80-56 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Bisons are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Hatters, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lipscomb was able to grind out a solid victory over Stetson in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 83-70. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stetson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.