Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 1-0, Stetson 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Stetson Hatters at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Neb.-Omaha is headed out to face Stetson after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Neb.-Omaha enjoyed a cozy 85-69 victory over Mid-American Christian on Monday.

Meanwhile, Stetson's and New College of FL's contest on Monday was close at halftime, but Stetson turned on the heat in the second half with 57 points. Stetson was the clear victor by a 94-75 margin over New College of FL. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Hatters have posted since January 27th.

Stetson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New College of FL only pulled down eight.

Neb.-Omaha beat Stetson 88-80 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Stetson is a 4-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.