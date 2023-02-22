Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Stetson

Current Records: Austin Peay 9-20; Stetson 16-11

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Governors and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edmunds Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Austin Peay proved too difficult a challenge. Austin Peay came out on top in a nail-biter against North Florida, sneaking past 73-71.

Speaking of close games: Stetson sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 88-84 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday.

Their wins bumped Austin Peay to 9-20 and the Hatters to 16-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.