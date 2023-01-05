Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Stetson
Current Records: Jacksonville 8-5; Stetson 7-6
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins are 12-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Jacksonville and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. The Dolphins won both of their matches against Stetson last season (57-50 and 67-45) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville enjoyed a cozy 62-46 victory over the Gamecocks.
Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Hatters proved too difficult a challenge. Stetson snuck past the Ospreys with a 68-62 win.
The wins brought the Dolphins up to 8-5 and Stetson to 7-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Jacksonville, Stetson enters the contest with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Stetson.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Jacksonville 93 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 30, 2019 - Jacksonville 72 vs. Stetson 57
- Jan 29, 2018 - Jacksonville 68 vs. Stetson 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Stetson 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Stetson 86
- Jan 25, 2017 - Jacksonville 103 vs. Stetson 92
- Feb 06, 2016 - Jacksonville 96 vs. Stetson 88
- Jan 30, 2016 - Jacksonville 75 vs. Stetson 60