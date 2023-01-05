Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Stetson

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-5; Stetson 7-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are 12-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Jacksonville and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. The Dolphins won both of their matches against Stetson last season (57-50 and 67-45) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville enjoyed a cozy 62-46 victory over the Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Hatters proved too difficult a challenge. Stetson snuck past the Ospreys with a 68-62 win.

The wins brought the Dolphins up to 8-5 and Stetson to 7-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Jacksonville, Stetson enters the contest with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Stetson.