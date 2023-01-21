Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Stetson

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-12; Stetson 10-8

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Stetson Hatters will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Edmunds Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Jacksonville State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 55-51 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Speaking of close games: Stetson entered their contest against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Hatters were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 82-81 to Kennesaw State. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Stetson, who fell 75-71 when the teams previously met last February.

Jacksonville State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.