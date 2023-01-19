Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Stetson

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-6; Stetson 10-7

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters lost both of their matches to the Kennesaw State Owls last season on scores of 49-77 and 71-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hatters and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Edmunds Center. Stetson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Stetson ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when they played on Saturday, losing 85-70.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State captured a comfortable 86-72 win.

The Hatters are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Stetson is now 10-7 while the Owls sit at 13-6. Kennesaw State is 7-5 after wins this season, and Stetson is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Odds

The Hatters are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Kennesaw State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Stetson.