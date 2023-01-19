Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Stetson
Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-6; Stetson 10-7
What to Know
The Stetson Hatters lost both of their matches to the Kennesaw State Owls last season on scores of 49-77 and 71-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hatters and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Edmunds Center. Stetson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Stetson ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when they played on Saturday, losing 85-70.
Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State captured a comfortable 86-72 win.
The Hatters are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Stetson is now 10-7 while the Owls sit at 13-6. Kennesaw State is 7-5 after wins this season, and Stetson is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hatters are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Kennesaw State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Stetson.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Kennesaw State 75 vs. Stetson 71
- Jan 15, 2022 - Kennesaw State 77 vs. Stetson 49
- Feb 13, 2021 - Kennesaw State 83 vs. Stetson 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Stetson 74 vs. Kennesaw State 61
- Feb 15, 2020 - Stetson 59 vs. Kennesaw State 42
- Jan 04, 2020 - Stetson 57 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Mar 01, 2019 - Kennesaw State 83 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 02, 2019 - Stetson 92 vs. Kennesaw State 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Stetson 86 vs. Kennesaw State 74
- Jan 18, 2018 - Kennesaw State 95 vs. Stetson 81
- Feb 09, 2017 - Kennesaw State 92 vs. Stetson 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kennesaw State 84 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 18, 2016 - Kennesaw State 92 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stetson 84 vs. Kennesaw State 79