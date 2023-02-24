Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Stetson

Current Records: Lipscomb 18-12; Stetson 17-11

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Edmunds Center. The Hatters are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Stetson took their matchup against the Austin Peay Governors on Wednesday by a conclusive 76-51 score.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 73-64 on Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Stetson to 17-11 and Lipscomb to 18-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hatters and the Bisons clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a 3-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lipscomb have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.