Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Stetson

Regular Season Records: Lipscomb 19-12; Stetson 17-12

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Edmunds Center in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Lipscomb is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hatters this past Friday, winning 98-91.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bisons come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. Less enviably, Stetson has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.