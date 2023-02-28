Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Stetson
Regular Season Records: Lipscomb 19-12; Stetson 17-12
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Edmunds Center in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Lipscomb is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hatters this past Friday, winning 98-91.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bisons come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. Less enviably, Stetson has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hatters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Lipscomb 98 vs. Stetson 91
- Dec 30, 2022 - Stetson 86 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Feb 03, 2022 - Stetson 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Feb 06, 2021 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Stetson 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stetson 55 vs. Lipscomb 53
- Jan 02, 2020 - Lipscomb 66 vs. Stetson 63
- Jan 27, 2019 - Lipscomb 88 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Stetson 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Stetson 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Stetson 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Lipscomb 97 vs. Stetson 85
- Jan 12, 2017 - Lipscomb 94 vs. Stetson 68
- Mar 03, 2016 - Stetson 96 vs. Lipscomb 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Stetson 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Stetson 87