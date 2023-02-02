Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Stetson

Current Records: North Alabama 13-10; Stetson 11-10

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lions and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Edmunds Center. North Alabama should still be riding high after a win, while Stetson will be looking to right the ship.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama took down North Florida 91-78.

Meanwhile, the Hatters were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Queens University Royals.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

North Alabama came up short against Stetson in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 95-85. Can North Alabama avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Odds

The Hatters are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stetson have won seven out of their last nine games against North Alabama.