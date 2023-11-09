Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Army 0-1, Stonehill College 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stonehill College Skyhawks will be playing at home against the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium. Neither Stonehill College nor Army could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Stonehill College kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Skyhawks lost to the Colonials, and the Skyhawks lost bad. The score wound up at 89-44. Stonehill College found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stonehill College failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 44 points. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as George Wash. scored 89.

Meanwhile, Army couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They took a 71-55 bruising from the Red Foxes on Monday.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

As for their next game, Stonehill College is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-14-2 record against the spread.

Stonehill College was able to grind out a solid win over Army when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 82-77. Does Stonehill College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Army turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Stonehill College is a slight 1-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Stonehill College won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.